How Colin Kaepernick Remains An Inspiration Off The Field [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been on the NFL field for months now, but he continues to stay on the front lines of the battle for social justice and equality on so many fronts. Recently, he tweeted an update about the whole Meek Mill situation, revealing that he has been keeping in touch with the jailed rapper and regularly updating him on the public’s support of him.

Man, Kaepernick. What a guy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Photos