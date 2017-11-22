How Colin Kaepernick Remains An Inspiration Off The Field [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been on the NFL field for months now, but he continues to stay on the front lines of the battle for social justice and equality on so many fronts. Recently, he tweeted an update about the whole Meek Mill situation, revealing that he has been keeping in touch with the jailed rapper and regularly updating him on the public’s support of him.

Man, Kaepernick. What a guy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

