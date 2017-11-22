Charlie Rose Fired From Both CBS and PBS

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Charlie Rose Fired From Both CBS and PBS

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Speak At Columbia University

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

On Tuesday, CBS News announced it had fired veteran broadcaster Charlie Rose following accusations of sexual misconduct from at least eight women. According to an internal memo sent to the New York Times, his employment with the major news agency has been “terminated … effective immediately”the day after a Washington Post report detailed the “unwanted sexual advances” allegedly made by the PBS talk show host over the years. Rose subsequently apologized for his actions but downplayed their significance in a brief videotaped exchange published by TMZ.

Per John Koblin of the NY Times, the memo by CBS News President David Rhodes reads as follows:

Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or in any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workspace — a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place.

I’ve often heard that things used to be different. And no one may be able to correct the past. But what may once have been accepted should no ever have been acceptable.

CBS News has reported on extraordinary revelations at other media companies this year and last. Our credibility in that reporting requires credibility managing basic standards of behavior. That is why we have taken these actions.

UPDATE: Not long after CBS News formally terminated Rose’s contract, PBS announced it would be doing the same. “In light of yesterday’s revelations,” read a statement tweeted out by Koblin, “PBS has terminated its relationship with Charlie Rose and cancelled distribution of his programs.”

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 week ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos