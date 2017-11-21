News
Home > News

Jordan Peele’s Thoughts On Harvey Weinstein: “First Of All, F*ck Him”

Peele says that the industry is just part of the larger system

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Get Out' Q&A With Jordan Peele

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s no secret that a lot of people in the industry were already not too fond of Harvey Weinstein before, knowing whisperings of all of the allegations that have been coming to light for weeks now.  It’s also no secret that Weinstein is far from the only powerful industry head being accused of committing sexual assault, with powerful men from virtually every industry being thrown accusations from former co-workers left and right.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s latest Writer’s Roundtable featured Get Out‘s Jordan Peele along with other huge creative individuals like Darren Aronofsky, Aaron Sorkin, and Fatih Akin. One topic of discussion amongst the table of creatives was how power is “abused” by producers and within the system. Once it was Peele’s turn to speak on the matter, he definitely didn’t hold back, and spoke candidly on how he felt about the Hollywood figure:

“To the Harvey [matter], first of all, f**k him. He’s an a**hole. But that goes to this greater question of this systemic problem, as well. The industry is just part of the system, and its shortcomings [are those of] the larger system. There is this systemic issue that holds many of us back and many of us behind. I’ve never met Harvey Weinstein. But I know that there are many other people who are similar out there.”

THR noted that this Roundtable was held back on October 10, so though the initial Weinstein scandal was already being publicized, Jordan technically could have just been speaking on the corrupt system of Hollywood in general.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 9 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 10 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 10 hours ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 6 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Photos