News
Home > News

Wait ‘Til You Hear Brianna Brochu’s Unbelievable Reason For Systematically Poisoning Jazzy Rowe

Unbelievable.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Remember the 18-year-old white college student who smeared tampon blood on her black roommate’s belongings because she didn’t want to share a room with her anymore? Her name is Brianna Brochu, she was kicked out of the University of Hartford once victim Chennel Jazzy Rowe applied pressure by posting Brochu’s crimes online, and now there’s an unbelievable update in the story.

According to a new report by Daily Mail, Brochu says she did all of those disgusting things because Rowe posted a Snapchat video she didn’t like.

Daily Mail writes, “On Tuesday, her lawyer argued that the pair simply did not get along. He said Rowe triggered Brochu’s response by posting an ‘unflattering’ Snapchat video of her snoring. To prompt her departure, Brochu smeared blood from her own used tampons on Rowe’s backpack, spat in her ‘coconut oil’, put ‘clam dip’ in her body lotion and put her toothbrush ‘where the sun don’t shine’.”

During her court appearance, Brochu was told she would have to wait until December to find out if she would be charged with more serious hate crimes. She was originally arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief and breach of peace.

Tweet us your thoughts and listen to Rowe’s horrifying story of abuse up top if you missed it. What has the world come to?

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

9 photos Launch gallery

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

Continue reading 13 Celebrity Men Who’ve Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

13 Celebrity Men Who've Been Accused Of Heinous Crimes But Are Still Idolized

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 week ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos