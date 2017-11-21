The Internet’s At Stake: Twitter Users Rally Behind Net Neutrality

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced a plan that would repeal regulations on Internet providers and give them broader powers. It would undo net neutrality, or the idea that all Internet content — whether from big or small companies — should be treated equally by Internet providers. Under net neutrality, Internet service providers or the government shouldn’t discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website or platform.

The U.S. government currently has regulations protecting net neutrality, but FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, is trying to undo a lot of these rules. His plan is supposed to go up for a vote at the FCC meeting in Washington on Dec. 14.

Today, I’m proposing to repeal the heavy-handed Internet regulations imposed by the Obama Administration and to return to the light-touch framework under which the Internet developed and thrived before 2015. In @WSJopinion: https://t.co/uDIiKr6YHF — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) November 21, 2017

You can read more about the plan the FCC is proposing here. Meanwhile, Twitter is already rallying against the plan, hoping to save net neutrality. Swipe through to read what people had to say.

