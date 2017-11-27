Contests
Win The Migos Money $10k for the Holiday Text to win Contest

TIS THE SEASON TO GET PAID AND 101.1 THE WIZ HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS!

ITS MIGOS MONEY JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS WE TALKING 10K, YUP 10 GRAND!  ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS LISTEN AT THE TOP OF EVERY HOUR WEEKDAYS FROM 10A-4PM TO QUALIFY.  THEN LISTEN ON FRIDAY AT 5PM TO SEE IF YOU WIN THE 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY 101.1 THE WIZ QUALITY CONTROL, MOTOWN, CAPITOL RECORDS AND WEFIXMONEY.COM.  HOME FOR GETTING UP TO 1K SOMETIMES IN AS LITTLE AS 24 HOURS.  ITS FREE TO APPLY AND AVAILABLE 24/7 AT WE FIX MONEY DOT COM.

Disclaimer: By texting 101.1 The Wiz you agree to receive autodialed texts from us or our advertisers for informational or advertising purposes. Message and data rates may apply. Text club membership is not a condition of using or purchasing any products or services advertised. For full sweepstakes official rules and terms please visit WizNation.com Ends December 8th

Click Here For Official Rules 

 

