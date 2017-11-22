Who Is Cyntonia Brown? Celebs Rally Around Child Sex Slave Serving Life For Killing Her Abuser

In 2004, Brown stepped into Johnny Mitchell Allen’s pickup truck after the 43-year-old Nashville real estate agent solicited her for sex. They drove to his home, went into his bed and soon after, Brown shot him in the back of the head with a .40-caliber handgun as he lay naked beside her.

She was sentenced to life in prison at the Tennessee Prison for Women with a chance of parole at age 67, despite having been abused in raped repeatedly as a victim of sex trafficking.