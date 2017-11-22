Beyonce Tops Forbes’ Highest Paid Women In Music

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Beyonce Tops Forbes’ Highest Paid Women In Music

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Beyonce is the highest female earner in the music industry, while Adele and Taylor Swift are on her heels.

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, but Beyonce is once again the highest paid woman in the music industry this year. According to Forbes, Queen Bey raked in a cool $105 million dollars before taxes over the past year.

RELATEDBeyonce, Kim K, Ciara & More Attend Serena Williams’ Wedding

Beyonce’s album LEMONADE and her very lucrative “Formation Tour” is what contributed to her massive sum, but also don’t forget she did all that while being pregnant with twins in the process.

Right behind Beyonce at #2 on the list was Adele, who reportedly earned $69 million dollars with her latest album 25 and its accompanying tour. Meanwhile Taylor Swift came in 3rd with $44 million dollars thanks to her new album Reputation. However Taylor’s money & numbers should go up next year following the tour of her latest album.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 week ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos