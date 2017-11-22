#BijouStarFiles: Amber Rose Wins Lawsuit Against Wiz Khalifa’s Mom

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

#BijouStarFiles: Amber Rose Wins Lawsuit Against Wiz Khalifa’s Mom

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

6th Annual Kandyland Event At The Playboy Mansion

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


This takes beefing with your in-laws or in this case ex in-laws to another level.  Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s mom are clearly on beef time but at least they won’t have to deal with their family drama in court now.

Amber Rose did not inflict emotional distress on Wiz Khalifa’s mom by allegedly blaming her for Wiz’s sister’s death … so says a judge who just tossed the lawsuit.

Katie Wimbush-Polk just got thrown out of a Pennsylvania court because Amber’s alleged statement was insulting, but it wasn’t extreme and outrageous … which is required in order to prove emotional distress.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 1 day ago
11.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 2 days ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 4 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 6 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 week ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 week ago
11.15.17
Photos