BijouStarFiles: Amber Rose Wins Lawsuit Against Wiz Khalifa’s Mom

Amber Rose did not inflict emotional distress on Wiz Khalifa’s mom by allegedly blaming her for Wiz’s sister’s death … so says a judge who just tossed the lawsuit. Katie Wimbush-Polk just got thrown out of a Pennsylvania court because Amber’s alleged statement was insulting, but it wasn’t extreme and outrageous … which is required in order to prove emotional distress.

This takes beefing with your in-laws or in this case ex in-laws to another level. Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s mom are clearly on beef time but at least they won’t have to deal with their family drama in court now.

