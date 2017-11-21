Why Offset Should Take Up XXXTentacion’s Boxing Challenge [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

XXXTentacion hopped onto social media when he was jumped by a couple of assailants who seemed like two out of three members of Migos. Once he realized that wasn’t true, apologized to them for the public assault on their names.

But his apology wasn’t all sincere, because he has now challenged Offset to a celebrity boxing match, and continues to creep around Offset’s fiance Cardi B‘s Instagram comments. Why? Because he’s determined to soak up all this “clout,” apparently. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

