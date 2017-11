Prank Call: County Employee Gets Way Too Involved In Woman’s Marriage Business [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When a woman tried to get her name changed on her marriage license, Roy Wood Jr. called up pretending to be from the county courthouse, and told her that there would be additional charges. When she refused to pay the charges, he got started talking about her marriage, and she was not having it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Cusses Her Baby Daddy’s Attorney All The Way Out [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Has A Cussing Complaint “About The Bingo” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Gets In Trouble With A Woman’s Protective Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: