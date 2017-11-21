Music
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After Woman Exposes Rapper On Instagram

"Definitely not easy, but prayer fixes everything, even broken hearts," JuJu wrote to an inquiring fan on Instagram.

Longtime hip-hop couple Cam’ron and his girlfriend of a decade, JuJu have thrown in the towel on their romance which lasted well over a decade.

The couple’s troubles came to light after The Shade Room posted a series of Instagram posts detailing a heated discussion between JuJu and a woman on Instagram named Roxxi Braxton who claimed to hold the keys to the rapper’s heart.

Braxton outed the Dipset rapper by posting photos over the weekend of the two hugged up, but her posts have since been deleted. JuJu, who is currently starring in the newest season of  “Love & Hip Hop,” confirmed the news in an Instagram comment a fan on Tuesday.

The model and entrepreneur recently opened up on the show about her recent fertility battles, expressing deep emotion over failed IVF procedures. But she seems unbothered in the midst of her storm and continues to post photos of her living her best life on the ‘gram.

#Shmood 😎 . #juju #chocolateCuban #versace #louboutin #rolex #lhhny

A post shared by Juju (@iamjuju_) on

 

