Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?

One picture has folks wondering whether Joseline Hernandez and Peter Thomas are moving on together.

There are rumors that the Atlanta reality stars might be dating because they were spotted hanging out together. Hollywood Life suggested that they’ve got something going on after Peter gave Joseline a shout out in the picture below.

Chilling with the beautiful @joseline last night @cluboneclt the turn up was very real, can’t wait to do it again. @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt @power98fm #charlotte A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:29am PST

If you click over to Peter’s actual Instagram page, this was one of three posts with Joseline. In the first post, she was announcing an appearance at ClubONE in Charlotte.

SAY NO MORE. See you tonight @cluboneclt POWER SATURDAY @power98fm @noleezy BOOK YOUR TABLE NOW 704-777-1645 A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on Nov 18, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

Joseline even shared picture of herself performing and mingling with the crowd.

#charlotte you are the best!!! A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Charlotte ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @cluboneclt thank you so much for having me😎😎 #runmemymoney @deejaytrap #realniggasdorealthings A post shared by Joseline Hernandez (@joseline) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

Joseline chilled in Charlotte a little longer to take in brunch at ClubONE.

Special guest @joseline for Sunday Brunch @sportsoneclt chilling with Executive chef John, @i_am_chef Letting him know we have the best wings & waffle in the QC #sportsbar #charlotte #queencity A post shared by PETER THOMAS (@peterthomasrhoa) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

The verdict: Peter and Joseline just took a picture together during a club appearance. Since they’ve each starred on two popular Atlanta-based and wanted to generate some more buzz, they posted a picture together.

