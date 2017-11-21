Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?

One picture has folks wondering whether Joseline Hernandez and Peter Thomas are moving on together.
A picture is worth a thousand words; several pictures and some video clips might be a whole novel.
There are rumors that the Atlanta reality stars might be dating because they were spotted hanging out together. Hollywood Life suggested that they’ve got something going on after Peter gave Joseline a shout out in the picture below.
If you click over to Peter’s actual Instagram page, this was one of three posts with Joseline. In the first post, she was announcing an appearance at ClubONE in Charlotte.
Joseline even shared picture of herself performing and mingling with the crowd.
Joseline chilled in Charlotte a little longer to take in brunch at ClubONE.
The verdict: Peter and Joseline just took a picture together during a club appearance. Since they’ve each starred on two popular Atlanta-based and wanted to generate some more buzz, they posted a picture together.
