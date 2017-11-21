Was Beyonce Disrespected By Kim Kardashian’s Presence At Serena Williams’ Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE]

Serena Williams had a gorgeous fairytale wedding over the weekend, with a star-studded, A-list guest list. Beyonce and Jay-Z were in attendance of course, but so was Kim Kardashian, much to many people’s surprise. According to Gary With Da Tea, Queen Bey felt disrespected by Kim K, and made sure there were people sitting between them at the event. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
