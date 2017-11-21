Rickey Smiley Shares His Guilt About His Habit Of Watching “My 600-Lb Life” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley, Da Brat & Headkrack were chatting about how they spent their time over the weekend. Rickey talked about a stand-up show he did on Friday in Orlando. He explains that for some reason, he couldn’t get off the stage, and ended up totally going in on cracking on a woman’s clothing.

In between the hustle and performing, however, Rickey Smiley found some time to relax in front of the TV. His latest television addiction is “My 600-lb Life.” He says at a certain point in every episode he watches, he starts chuckling and knows it’s wrong. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

