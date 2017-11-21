Woman Arrested For Grand Theft After Stuffing Turkey Costume Full Of Goods [EXCLUSIVE]

Desperate times call for desperate measures- and apparently things got really desperate for one Florida woman who needed about $1500 worth of merchandise and wasn’t trying to pay for it. But you can’t walk out of a store holding that much stuff. So of course, she put a turkey costume on to help conceal it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
