Woman Arrested For Grand Theft After Stuffing Turkey Costume Full Of Goods [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 37 mins ago
Desperate times call for desperate measures- and apparently things got really desperate for one Florida woman who needed about $1500 worth of merchandise and wasn’t trying to pay for it. But you can’t walk out of a store holding that much stuff. So of course, she put a turkey costume on to help conceal it.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

