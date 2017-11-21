Hear A Sneak-Peek Of Headkrack’s Debut Single, “All The Way Lit!” [NEW MUSIC]

Finally, after all the times we’ve heard Headkrack drop fire freestyle after freestyle on the Flow N’ Go, hearing his quick one-liners, his music with the Bodega Brovas, as well as soaking up his seemingly infinite hip-hop knowledge, the first snippet of his own debut single is ready for our ears to hear! The single, “All The Way Lit,” which will be out on November 24th, is a major moment for “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show‘s” resident Hip-Hop Head. Check it out in the clip above!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

