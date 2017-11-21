The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hear A Sneak-Peek Of Headkrack’s Debut Single, “All The Way Lit!” [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 37 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Finally, after all the times we’ve heard Headkrack drop fire freestyle after freestyle on the Flow N’ Go, hearing his quick one-liners, his music with the Bodega Brovas, as well as soaking up his seemingly infinite hip-hop knowledge, the first snippet of his own debut single is ready for our ears to hear! The single, “All The Way Lit,” which will be out on November 24th, is a major moment for “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show‘s” resident Hip-Hop Head. Check it out in the clip above!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack Shares His Talents And How He Got His Name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Justice League, Meek Mill, XXXTentacion & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Dedicates This Hip-Hop Spot To The Late, Great Prodigy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

James Fortune & Headkrack

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

32 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

Headkrack Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 6 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 7 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos