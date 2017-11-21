Benjamin Crump On How Tupac’s Murder Didn’t Get Treated Justly By The Law [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Attorney Benjamin Crump hopped on to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to talk about his new show on A&E, “Who Killed Tupac?” The show, which airs at 9pm on Tuesdays, looks at the theories that have evolved surrounding the death of Tupac after all these years. He lists some of the theories- gang violence, Suge Knight, police corruption, and more -all leading up to what he says is an “explosive” conclusion.

Ben explains what makes this series different than the other recent specials and documentaries that have examined the death of Tupac in recent years. He talks about the fact that, although Tupac was a well-respected entertainer, the legal system still treated him like it treats many black men in the investigation of his murder. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

