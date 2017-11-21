The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Corey Holcomb On Making The Decision To Leave “Wild N’ Out” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Corey Holcomb joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” crew in-studio! He reminisced about when Rickey Smiley took him from the underground in Chicago and brought him to a club to do stand-up in Birmingham. Then, he shared his passion for dripping girls off at their houses, and the face they give him before he pulls off. He talks about dating the girls that don’t have jobs because they need him.

Plus, Corey talks about making the decision to leave  “Wild N’ Out” after being with the show for so long. He explains that it’s easier for the show to use “the internet guys” because they don’t have to pay them as much as he needs to be paid. Corey looks back on how the show has helped his career, and so many of his peers, like DeRay Davis and Kat Williams. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos