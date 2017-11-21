Diana Ross’s Grandson Stole The AMA’s Show Last Night [VIDEO]

Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick couldn’t wait to on the stage last night to do his thang and let his Grand Mommy Diana Ross know how proud he was of her.

Diana Ross stood up during her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross’ entire opening. She had a huge smile on her face while watching Tracee. Diana went on to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award and treat fans to a stellar performance. But it was her 8-year-old grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick – the son of Diana’s daughter, Rhonda Ross Kendrick – who stole the show with his incredible dance moves. The crowd couldn’t get enough of the little cutie as he busted a move on stage. Read More

Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick ripped up The American Music Award stage and closed down the show.

