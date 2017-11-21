HALLE BERRY’S EX CALLED HER A ‘NI**ER’ !!??

Halle Berry took her ex and baby daddy Gabriel Aubry to court back in 2014 for attempting to alter their daughter Nahla’s looks to make her more European and less Black.

In her testimony, Halle, who is mixed race (White and Black ), also revealed that Gabriel called her a “nig*er!”

According to Mail Online, Halle provided the court with a personal note that Gabriel had written her, in which he called her a “nig*er.” The note was presented as evidence to support her claim that Aubry has some disdain for African Americans. The letter was also used to explain why he changed the texture and color of their daughter’s hair to blonde. Read More

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: