Charles Manson Dead at Age 83

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Charles Manson Dead at Age 83

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Charles Manson

Source: Splash News / Splash News

Following news that Charles Manson was hospitalized in grave condition last week, the cult leader and killer passed away on Sunday night at a hospital in Bakersfield, California, TMZ reports and CBS LA confirms (via Manson’s sister, who received a call from prison officials at around 8:30 pm PST). Manson’s health had been steadily deteriorating, due to a number of medical ailments, and he was deemed too weak to undergo surgery for intestinal bleeding earlier this year. Upon his death, Manson had spent over half his life in prison. He was 83 years old.

Thus ends 46 years behind bars for the madman. After killing Sharon Tate and six others in 1969, Manson and other members of his “family” were convicted of multiple first-degree murder counts. The cult ringleader was originally sentenced to death penalty, but when California abolished the punishment in 1972, Manson’s sentence was commuted to life in prison. He then tried to secure parole twelve times but was denied in every attempt.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Splash News and Splash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 6 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 7 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos