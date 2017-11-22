Joe Jackson: Janet IS Performing at the Super Bowl

According to Papa Joe Jackson, his baby girl, Janet Jackson, is set to face the monster and return to perform at Super Bowl 51.

“Janet is ready to comeback and I think it will happen,” he said at BET’s Soul Train Awards (which air this Sunday, Nov. 26). “The way I bought her up she was made for comebacks and this is no different.”

Wow, how time flies. It was back in 2001 that Janet last performed with Justin Timberlake. And what a historic performance it was … for all the wrong reasons. Who can forget “Nipplegate?” OK, if you’re too young to remember, major controversy ensued when her nipple was exposed at the end of a dance routine. Timberlake is making his return to the SuperBowl stage in Minnesota in February and there’s been rwide speculation that Janet, now 50, will join him.

Joe Jackson, who turns 90 next year, says booking the big game will give his daughter closure.

“Janet always wanted to know she was not banned after what happened before,” he said. Joe goes on to say there’s been discussion about Janet and teaming up with Timberlake again.

“We know conversations have taken place secretly, but no-one is daring to say too much publicly until contracts are signed,” he claimed. The Jackson family patriarch says that the NFL’s declining ratings would get a boost from putting Miss Jackson on stage.

“We must not forget this show is about ratings,” he said. “No one publicly is going to discuss that, but the world and media know that the NFL are in a sticky place over fans reactions to their players taking the knee and protesting the national anthem.”

It’s not just Janet and the NFL who want to see this happen, according to Joe.

“The audience are expecting a show and I feel that they are expecting to see her too,” he thinks. “It is what they want.”

What about a “Nipplegate 2” being broadcast across the globe? Needless to say, that wouldn’t be a good look for the network and advertisers

“That won’t happen this time,” he promised.

On the other hand, Joe, there are millions and millions out there who wouldn’t have a problem with happening again.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Europa Press and Getty Images