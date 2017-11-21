CBS and PBS Suspends Charlie Rose Following Allegations of Sexual Harassment

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

CBS and PBS Suspends Charlie Rose Following Allegations of Sexual Harassment

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Bill Gates And Warren Buffett Speak At Columbia University

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

(RNN) – CBS News suspended and PBS has halted production of his show after eight women accused the journalist and TV host Charlie Rose of making unwanted sexual advances. Rose is a co-host on “CBS This Morning” and a contributor for “60 Minutes.”

The women tell The Washington Post similar stories; Rose made lewd phone calls, walked around naked in front of them, groped their breasts, genitals or buttocks. Ranging in ages from 21 to 37, the women were employed at the “Charlie Rose” show on PBS from the 1990s to 2011.

One assistant in the mid-2000s said Rose walked naked in front of her at least a dozen times.

Rose issued a statement to the Post, admitting he behaved inappropriately at times, but he thought he was pursuing shared feelings.

“I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said in the statement.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 1 day ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 3 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 5 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 6 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 6 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 7 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos