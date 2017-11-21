CBS and PBS Suspends Charlie Rose Following Allegations of Sexual Harassment

(RNN) – CBS News suspended and PBS has halted production of his show after eight women accused the journalist and TV host Charlie Rose of making unwanted sexual advances. Rose is a co-host on “CBS This Morning” and a contributor for “60 Minutes.”

The women tell The Washington Post similar stories; Rose made lewd phone calls, walked around naked in front of them, groped their breasts, genitals or buttocks. Ranging in ages from 21 to 37, the women were employed at the “Charlie Rose” show on PBS from the 1990s to 2011.

One assistant in the mid-2000s said Rose walked naked in front of her at least a dozen times.

Rose issued a statement to the Post, admitting he behaved inappropriately at times, but he thought he was pursuing shared feelings.

“I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate,” Rose said in the statement.

