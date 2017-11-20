News
Home > News

Momma Lynch Shuts Down 45’s Frail Twitter Fingers With Facts

Ms. Delisa went so hard, Marshawn doesn't even have to respond.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Marshawn Lynch

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty


Delisa Lynch, mother of national hero Marshawn Lynch, gave 45 a sharp reality check on Twitter Monday (November 21).

Sunday, The Donald tweeted that Lynch should be suspended for standing during the Mexican national anthem, while remaining seated for the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Marshawn’s mom Delisa wasted no time reminding Trump that he will never actually have the power to call that kind of shot – seeing as how the NFL owners rejected his many attempts to get into the old boys’ network.

Hit the jump to learn more about Trump’s USFL failure via the ESPN documentary “Small Potatoes.”

<!–nextpage–>

Same shit, different Trump.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 14 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos