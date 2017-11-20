Music
Home > Music

Police Rush To Tyrese’s Home After Video Emerges Of A Man Tied & Gagged On His Couch

Tyrese's latest social media stunt was a poorly timed joke gone wrong.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
347 reads
Leave a comment
R&B Super Jam

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Just a couple days after a judge granted singer Tyrese joint custody of his daughter, Shayla, the ‘Sweet Lady’ crooner was back on social media with another round of bizarre stunts.

Police rushed to Tyrese’s home after video surfaced of a man bound and gagged on the 38-year-old’s couch.

The slave trade you fuck with my daughter you fuck with me fuck Michelle Blackson

A post shared by Michael Blackson (@michaelblackson) on

The man turned out to be comedian Michael Blackson, whose video, mocking the singer’s strange social media activity, went viral just a couple of weeks ago.

LAPD intel believed Tyrese was seeking vengeance on his fellow deep hued brother–which wouldn’t be a stretch considering the R&B star’s recent emotional outbursts.

Turns out the two were just doing it for the ‘gram. Talk about a joke gone very wrong.

Fuck Michelle Blackson

A post shared by Michael Blackson (@michaelblackson) on

 

Source: TMZ

RELATED LINKS

Judge Grants Tyrese Joint Custody

Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation + He Says He’s Broke

Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 7 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos