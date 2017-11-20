So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Beyoncé Nail The Theme For Serena’s Wedding?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Serena Williams was wed to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. The tennis queen had a star studded wedding, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kelly Rowland showing up. The guest of honor was none other than Beyoncé, who arrived with a longgggg, crimped, blonde ponytail weave.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The theme for Serena and Alexis’ wedding was ‘Beauty And The Beast.’ We’re assuming this Disney theme was the reason that Bey showed up with Rapunzel-esq hair.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist, Neal Farinah.

Serena Williams’ wedding.

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Beyoncé paired her hair with an Alexandre Vauthier green asymmetrical wrap dress and silver sequined shoes. She had a black ruffle bag to accessorize the look.

Beauties, did Queen Bey nail this fairytale theme? Vote below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT:

DON’T MISS:

This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé &amp; Eminem Drop New Track, ‘Walk On Water’

Lil’ Kim Absolutely LOVED Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute To Her

#RumiAndSir: The Best Twitter Reactions To New Photos Of Beyoncé’s Twins

Yara Shahidi at the 2017 AMA's

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

Continue reading Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

Check Out The Top Hairstyles At The 2017 American Music Awards

The 2017 American Music Awards brought out our favorite stars to the red carpet. Check out the bobs, braids, and curls we love!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 7 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos