HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Beyoncé Nail The Theme For Serena’s Wedding?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Serena Williams was wed to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. The tennis queen had a star studded wedding, with everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kelly Rowland showing up. The guest of honor was none other than Beyoncé, who arrived with a longgggg, crimped, blonde ponytail weave.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:02am PST

The theme for Serena and Alexis’ wedding was ‘Beauty And The Beast.’ We’re assuming this Disney theme was the reason that Bey showed up with Rapunzel-esq hair.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:01am PST

Her hair was done by celebrity hairstylist, Neal Farinah.

Serena Williams’ wedding. A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

Beyoncé paired her hair with an Alexandre Vauthier green asymmetrical wrap dress and silver sequined shoes. She had a black ruffle bag to accessorize the look.

Beauties, did Queen Bey nail this fairytale theme? Vote below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT:

DON’T MISS:

This Is Not A Drill: Beyoncé & Eminem Drop New Track, ‘Walk On Water’

Lil’ Kim Absolutely LOVED Beyoncé’s Halloween Tribute To Her

#RumiAndSir: The Best Twitter Reactions To New Photos Of Beyoncé’s Twins