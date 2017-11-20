Singers Other Than Christina Aguilera Who Could’ve Done The Whitney Houston Tribute [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

At this year’s American Music Awards, the show decided to honor the late, great Whitney Houston with a medley of her most memorable hits sung by Christina Aguilera. The performance has been received with mixed opinions, however, as some folks took extra notice of the times she was pitchy and struggled a bit to hit certain notes. Although the performance by and large was not disastrous, folks flooded social media with memes and GIFs expressing their negative opinions about it.

Singer Pink, whose face was shown on camera during the performance, was accused of cringing throughout. She has since denied it, but, hey, does the camera lie? The thing is, there are some incredible singers out in the business that could have easily nailed the daunting task of honoring Whitney. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

