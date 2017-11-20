The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Meek Mill’s Judge Made Some Unethical Choices [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Meek Mill is back in jail for what is an estimated 2-4 years for allegedly breaking parole. But apparently things have been fishy in his case for a while, because his judge is a little bit too interested in Meek’s career. Shortly after Meek was tossed back into jail, it was announced that the FBI would begin a probe into the judge.

There are a few reasons her behavior can be considered unethical, but there is one specific ask she made of Meek that really doesn’t make any sense from a legal standpoint. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos