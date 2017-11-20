Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943 and would later be named a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater. Deadline noted that in 1980, he also received a Tony nomination for “The Lady From Dubuque.” During his illustrious career, he starred in 15 Broadway plays including Othello, The Master Builder and Eugene O’Neill’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night.
However despite his deep theater roots, Hyman was best known for playing father to Bill Cosby’s Cliff Huxtable, Russell Huxtable, even though he was only 11 years older than the comedian. Hyman earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for his role on the iconic show in 1986.
Hyman was also the voice behind Panthro on the popular 80s cartoon ThunderCats.
The cause behind Hyman’s death has yet to be revealed to the press.
As news of the actor’s death hit, fans flocked to Twitter to send their condolences and honor Hyman’s body of work:
REST IN PEACE my dearest. Heart is aching but I trust you are no longer in pain or confined I know how you loved to travel and be mobile. You stole away quietly last night. Missing you EARLE HYMAN. October 11, 1926 – November 16, 2017 91 years pic.twitter.com/6Kq4YeNKcM