Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Chance The Rapper Sings To Win Back Our Old President In A Hilarious SNL Skit

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

Chance The Rapper and musical guest Eminem both descended upon Saturday Night Live last night to give fans a night they won’t soon forget.

The show kicked off with Chance’s hilarious monologue poking fun at Mariah Carey‘s mainstay performance at Christmas and the debut of his Thanksgiving song.

The Chicago native teamed up with cast favorites Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd for a sensational R&B parody that gave us ’90s Boyz II Men vibes. Instead of singing to win back the heart of a lover, the group tried to croon their way back into Barack Obama’s heart so that he’ll save us all and make a return to the White House once more. Get into those vocals, though!

Finally, Eminem performed his latest hit “Walk On Water,” blended with a medley of classic hits  “Stan” and “Love The Way You Lie.” Singer Skylar Grey assisted with the vocals.

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos