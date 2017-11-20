Watch Chance The Rapper and Eminem Take Over “Saturday Night Live”

Via | HotNewHipHop

In a change of pace, Chance The Rapper returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for a third time, but this go-around his visit served the purpose of flexing his acting chops while Eminem stepped in as the evening’s musical guest Saturday night [November 18].

While anticipation built itself up in the days preceding Saturday night’s airing, thanks to a few promo clips featuring SNL cast member Leslie Jones where Eminem tried his hand at giving Chance a new name in addition to Chance revealing on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show that he had his hand in crafting at least five different sketches with a little help from Donald Glover, the latest iteration of Saturday Night Live did not disappoint.

