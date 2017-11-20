Watch Chance The Rapper and Eminem Take Over “Saturday Night Live”

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Watch Chance The Rapper and Eminem Take Over “Saturday Night Live”

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Chance the Rapper

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Catch Chance’s monologue and Eminem’s performance.

In a change of pace, Chance The Rapper returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for a third time, but this go-around his visit served the purpose of flexing his acting chops while Eminem stepped in as the evening’s musical guest Saturday night [November 18].

RELATEDChance The Rapper Will Star In Upcoming Horror Movie “Slice”

While anticipation built itself up in the days preceding Saturday night’s airing, thanks to a few promo clips featuring SNL cast member Leslie Jones where Eminem tried his hand at giving Chance a new name in addition to Chance revealing on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show that he had his hand in crafting at least five different sketches with a little help from Donald Glover, the latest iteration of Saturday Night Live did not disappoint.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos