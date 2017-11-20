Eminem Still Wants Donald Trump To Respond To His BET Freestyle

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Eminem Still Wants Donald Trump To Respond To His BET Freestyle

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

MTV EMAs 2017 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

NEW YORK, NY – Although Eminem’s highly anticipated album, Revival, didn’t drop on November 17 as his fans were anticipating, Slim Shady did stop by the Shade 45 studios on Friday (November 17) to chop it up with DJ Whoo Kid and Lord Sear.

Throughout the conversation, which also included producer Alchemist, manager Paul Rosenberg and fellow D12 rapper Mr. Porter, Em discussed everything from the current state of Hip Hop to working with Beyoncé on “Walk On Water,” Revival‘s first single.

Finish this story [here]

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos