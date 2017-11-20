Music
Home > Music

What She Do To You? Joseline Hernandez Drops A Diss Track Aimed At Cardi B

While the majority of America seems to love the "Bodak Yellow" rapper, the "Puerto Rican Princess" just isn't feeling her.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
6 reads
Leave a comment
Trumpet Awards 2016

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

While the majority of America seems to love Cardi B, there is one reality star who just isn’t feeling her.

Former Love And Hip-Hop Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez recently dropped a diss track against the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

“Hate Me Now” takes aim at the Bronx-native rapping, “Drag a Bronx bitch, yeah I said it—what you gonna do?/Fabricated, illustrated, cartoon/Bloody my ass…you holler Blood—who the hell cosigned this hoe?”

Complex points out that the “Puerto Rican Princess” is mocking Cardi for claiming affiliations with the gang the Bloods.

Uh ok…but where did this all come? Why does she care so much?

According to BET, back in August, Stevie J claimed Joseline was jealous of Cardi’s success. He added that she wouldn’t even let him see their child due to Cardi’s historic climb to the top of the charts. Apparently, she was upset about this video her baby father made praising Cardi:

#steviej says #joselinehernandez won't let him see the baby because #cardib is hot

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Given that Cardi is busy being on magazine covers and making hit music, it’s unclear if she will muster up the time and energy to even respond to this mess.

In the meantime, we’ll be over here waiting like this…

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Joseline’s diss track? Should Cardi respond?

RELATED NEWS:

Jeannie Mai Says Cardi B Might Be Moving Too Fast With Engagement

Joseline Hernandez Opens Up About Drug Use and All The Reality Shows Give Cast Members Drugs

Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Continue reading 19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

19 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty

Cardi B went number one on the Billboard Hot 100 this week; here’s how we’re celebrating.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: First Pics Of Serena Williams Wedding
 4 hours ago
11.20.17
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 2 days ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 4 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 5 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 5 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 6 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 weeks ago
11.09.17
Photos