A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

We’re finally getting a peek inside Serena Williams‘ fairytale wedding, and it is lovely!
Serena and her man Alexis Ohanian have finally tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing less than magical.
The couple had an unplugged wedding to prevent any social media leaks, but Vogue has been kind enough to share these shots from the wedding and reception!
F A I R Y T A L E Congratulations to the Greatest Of All Time I'm not really into my page being a place for anything other than my work or inspiration, however I've been a huge Serena fan since I first saw her and Venus play with beads in their hair as teenagers. Beautiful Sarah Burton for McQueen gown and in one of my favourite places in the world- New Orleans. . . . . . #serenawilliams #bride #wedding #sarahburton #alexandermcqueen #neworleans #venuswilliams #bridestyle #isaidyes #wedstagram #tilldeathdouspart #serenaalexis #weddingstyle #weddingplanner #weddingstylist #weddingdecor
Fairy-tale inspired welcome boxes Lady J Creative for guests at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Sr's wedding in New Orleans — (Credit: Mel Barlow and Allan Zepeda/Vogue) — #SerenaWilliams #AlexisOhanianSr #AlexisOlympiaOhanianJr #WeddingDay #TheySaidIdo #TheySaidTheirVows #LookingFabulous #LookingFly #LookingFresh #SoFreshSoClean #Love
After tying the knot with @alexisohanian last night, @serenawilliams debuted her second dress of the evening, a dramatic beaded, feathered @versace_official moment that made her look like a fashion-forward superwoman. Tap the link our bio to see all the stunning photos. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I’m talking about as a mother, and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together.” Congratulations to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian, who exchanged vows last night. Tap the link in our bio to see the exclusive first photos from their fairytale wedding in New Orleans. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
Congratulations and best wishes to Serena and Alexis!
