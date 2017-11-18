Lifestyle
A Royal Affair: Inside Serena Williams’ Wedding [PHOTOS]

Get your first look at Serena and her husband!

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

We’re finally getting a peek inside Serena Williams‘ fairytale wedding, and it  is lovely!

Serena and her man Alexis Ohanian have finally tied the knot, and their wedding was nothing less than magical.

The couple had an unplugged wedding to prevent any social media leaks, but Vogue has been kind enough to share these shots from the wedding and reception!

A peek inside #SerenaWilliams wedding…#2loudmag #houston

A post shared by 2LOUD Magazine (@2loudmag) on

#AlexisOlympiaOhanian also "walked" down at her parents wedding! 😍👶🏽 #AlexisOhanian #SerenaWilliams #TheOhanians

A post shared by Houston Style Magazine™ (@stylemagazine) on

venus was one of the bridesmaids of the wedding, and she looks in pure joy as she way down the aisle! ☺️✨ @venuswilliams

A post shared by Serena & Venus Williams 🌟 (@venusserenafans) on

#serenawilliams wedding #ciarawilson #annawintour #ciara

A post shared by Andre Allen (@andresflava2.0) on

#SerenaWilliams and #AlexisOhanian tied the knot w/ a #BeautyAndTheBeast inspired wedding in #NewOrleans.

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

So in love with all of this. She looks so elegant and regal. #serenawilliams #alexandermcqueen #queen pic by Bob Metellus

A post shared by Vividesigns (@vividesignsbyalero) on

#Alexisohanian #Serenawilliams ❤️ SEE more photos, link in bio 🕺🏽 📷: @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography #NigerianWedding

A post shared by No.1 Nigerian Wedding Blog (@nigerianwedding) on

#TheOhanians 💍 #serenawilliams #alexohanian

A post shared by YMMW (@yourmusicmyworld) on

Congratulations and best wishes to Serena and Alexis!

