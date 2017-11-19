The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How To Survive A Huge Family Thanksgiving Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 50 mins ago
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and now you have to start figuring out who you are inviting, how many plates can people make and so much more. The “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” discussed the topic and Rickey Smiley mentioned that there are rules to coming to his house for Thanksgiving. Rickey will have people upstairs and downstairs at his home for dinner.

He also mentioned he checks people at the door because everyone isn’t welcomed. He also doesn’t like purses and coats at the table so his kids must put them away. Rickey provides to go boxes for everyone that wants to take plates home, but he also manages his guest list. He also mentioned that people need to stop bringing extra guest that he doesn’t know because they won’t get in. What are some of your rules to Thanksgiving dinner?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

