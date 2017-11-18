Judge Grants Tyrese Joint Custody

Tyrese got some good news in one of the biggest struggles he’s been facing: custody of his daughter .
The singer has snagged a major victory. TMZ.com reports that a judge just granted him joint custody of his daughter Shayla and denied his ex-wife’s request for a permanent restraining order.
Starting in January, Tyrese will have 50/50 custody of his daughter. He will get visitation with her over the upcoming holidays, though.
Tyrese was uncharacteristically quiet about his win while leaving court, but he celebrated with a post on Instagram shortly after the judge made their ruling. Tyrese being who he is, he also managed to slip in a plug while sharing his good news. He also touted the fact that he was exonerated of all charges against him and bashed his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.
Today is the first day of my life……. 100% exonerated of claims and accusations that has followed me for the last 10 years……… go to #ShaylaRocks.com and #VoltronTravel.com download the phone app called ClearVue in the App Store got to my FaceBook.com/TYRESE no pride no ego today is the start of me turning me and my families life around – thank you Jesus for delivering on what you promised to stand on TRUTH DON’t bend and don’t accept what they offered…. NoRMA ask yourself since you hate SO much why are you still holding onto my last name???? You’re NOT a Gibson your name is NORMA MITCHELL – There are only 3 real Gibson’s from my side…. Shayla Gibson, TYRESE Gibson and my real wife Samantha Lee Gibson – period #LevelUp For those of you who counted me out………. that’s cool…….. Clearly you can’t count, that Capricorn bounce back spirit is very real…… Seeds can’t grow until their #buried deep in the ground – I made some choices and certain choices were made that tried to bury me……… I feel better, stronger and blessed and look forward to many many great things…….. this was a rough season but these seasons don’t last forever………. At the end of every storm comes a rainbow you just have to look UP for your blessings and go get it!!!!!! #Focussed #Ambition #Capricorn #NeverDownForLong Don’t pay people back with evil for the evil they do to you. Focus your thoughts on those things that are considered noble. As much as it is possible, live in peace with everyone. Don’t take revenge, dear friends. Instead, let God’s anger take care of it. After all, Scripture says, “I alone have the right to take revenge. I will pay back, says the Lord.” 12. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight. I have completed the race. I have kept the faith. The prize that shows I have God’s approval is now waiting for me. The Lord, who is a fair judge, will give me that prize on that day. He will give it not only to me but also to everyone who is eagerly waiting for him to come again.
Interestingly, there wasn’t much text in his post devoted to celebration of the fact that he’s got more access to his daughter.
It’s a huge change in tone from earlier in the day.
Hours before the hearing, though, Tyrese was singing a much different tune. In fact, when he arrived at court he told TMZ that he believed he’d been turned into a “sacrificial lamb.”
RELATED STORIES:
Tyrese To Represent Himself In Court?
Tyrese Begs ‘Women Of God’ To ‘Show Up’ For Pregnant Wife, Blames Breakdown On Psych Meds
Sources Say Will & Jada Did Not Give Tyrese $5 Million