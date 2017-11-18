Judge Grants Tyrese Joint Custody

Tyrese got some good news in one of the biggest struggles he’s been facing: custody of his daughter .

The singer has snagged a major victory. TMZ.com reports that a judge just granted him joint custody of his daughter Shayla and denied his ex-wife’s request for a permanent restraining order.

Starting in January, Tyrese will have 50/50 custody of his daughter. He will get visitation with her over the upcoming holidays, though.

Tyrese was uncharacteristically quiet about his win while leaving court, but he celebrated with a post on Instagram shortly after the judge made their ruling. Tyrese being who he is, he also managed to slip in a plug while sharing his good news. He also touted the fact that he was exonerated of all charges against him and bashed his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.

Interestingly, there wasn’t much text in his post devoted to celebration of the fact that he’s got more access to his daughter.

It’s a huge change in tone from earlier in the day.

Hours before the hearing, though, Tyrese was singing a much different tune. In fact, when he arrived at court he told TMZ that he believed he’d been turned into a “sacrificial lamb.”

