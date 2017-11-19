The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat Explains Why They Put Meek Mill In Solitary Confinement [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ



When a judge tossed Meek Mill back into prison for what is estimated to be 2-4 years, the hip-hop community was up in arms. Now, new reports are saying that Meek is actually in solitary confinement, which could be detrimental to his psyche. His lawyers are now working on getting him out of there.

Da Brat explains what the reason likely is for him being in solitary confinement, and even shares some of her experience from being put in solitary for similar reasons. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

