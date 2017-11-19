Da Brat Explains Why They Put Meek Mill In Solitary Confinement [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When a judge tossed Meek Mill back into prison for what is estimated to be 2-4 years, the hip-hop community was up in arms. Now, new reports are saying that Meek is actually in solitary confinement, which could be detrimental to his psyche. His lawyers are now working on getting him out of there.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da Brat explains what the reason likely is for him being in solitary confinement, and even shares some of her experience from being put in solitary for similar reasons. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Justice League, Meek Mill, XXXTentacion & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Da Brat & Corey Holcomb Bond Over Growing Up Having To Fight A Lot In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meek Mill Has The Governor Of Pennsylvania Fighting For Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Meek Mill Explains Why He’s On Probation For 16 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: