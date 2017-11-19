Is Kim Kardashian’s Explanation For Not Inviting Her Surrogate To The Baby Shower Enough? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kim Kardashian had a big, lavish, pink baby shower recently, and all of her A-list friends were in attendance. The only person missing, however, was the woman who is carrying her baby for her! On “The Real,” Kim explained why she didn’t extend an invitation to the surrogate- she hasn’t explained the whole surrogacy concept to her kids yet. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED:Gary’s Tea: How Kim Kardashian Got Herself Dragged… Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Do Anything Wrong By Dressing Up As Aaliyah [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Wasn’t Kim Kardashian At Beyonce’s Baby Shower? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- HAUTE or NAUGHT: Lil’ Kim Is A High-End Logo Queen For The ‘Wake Me Up’ Video
- The Legendary Les Brown Bestows A Name Of Honor On Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Remy Ma Drops Video for Wake Me Up ft Lil Kim
- Starbucks Accused Of Pushing ‘Gay Agenda’ With New Holiday Cups