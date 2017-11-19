The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Kim Kardashian’s Explanation For Not Inviting Her Surrogate To The Baby Shower Enough? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Kim Kardashian had a big, lavish, pink baby shower recently, and all of her A-list friends were in attendance. The only person missing, however, was the woman who is carrying her baby for her! On “The Real,” Kim explained why she didn’t extend an invitation to the surrogate- she hasn’t explained the whole surrogacy concept to her kids yet. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos