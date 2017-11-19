The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ray Fisher On The Crazy Demands Of Getting In Shape For “Justice League” [EXCLUSIVE

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 50 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Actor Ray Fisher talked with Headkrack about playing Cyborg in “Justice League.” He explains that the Justice League movie has been a three-year process fomr start to finish for many people. He talks about the difference between Cyborg in this film versus the cartoon version, which is more loosely based on the comic books. He explains why the Cyborg character is deeper in the film, as he is going through a lot just about a year and a half into being Cyborg.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ray explains how the movie is structured, and how much time the film spends on backstory rather than action. He talks about getting in shape for the movie, right after getting in shape to play Muhammed Ali in a play in New York. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ty Dolla $ign Wants To Clear Something Up: “I’m Not A Rapper” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Justice League, Meek Mill, XXXTentacion & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Repairing Her Relationship With Stevie J [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

Continue reading Ray Fisher On The Crazy Demands Of Getting In Shape For “Justice League” [EXCLUSIVE

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (11/11-11/18)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot…
 12 hours ago
11.18.17
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 2 days ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 4 days ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 4 days ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 4 days ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 4 days ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 4 days ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 4 days ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 4 days ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 4 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 1 week ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Photos