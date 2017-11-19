Ray Fisher On The Crazy Demands Of Getting In Shape For “Justice League” [EXCLUSIVE

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actor Ray Fisher talked with Headkrack about playing Cyborg in “Justice League.” He explains that the Justice League movie has been a three-year process fomr start to finish for many people. He talks about the difference between Cyborg in this film versus the cartoon version, which is more loosely based on the comic books. He explains why the Cyborg character is deeper in the film, as he is going through a lot just about a year and a half into being Cyborg.

Ray explains how the movie is structured, and how much time the film spends on backstory rather than action. He talks about getting in shape for the movie, right after getting in shape to play Muhammed Ali in a play in New York. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

