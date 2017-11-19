Rap Attack: Remy Ma Reveals What Song Made Her Fall In Love With Hiphop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

During her visit to Baltimore this week, Remy Ma dropped in on Rap Attack to share her musical influences with AJ Showtime.

In between talking about what to expect from her Seven Winters & Six Summers album dropping at the top of 2018, she also revealed what the worst job she ever had was and dished on what song made her want to pick up a pen and make a career out of rapping. To our surprise, washing dishes and “The Show” by Doug E. Fresh & Slick Rick.

Press play up top to hear Remy Ma tell her story and scroll down for pictures from her 92Q takeover!

