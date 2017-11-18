Remy Ma Shares Do’s And Don’ts On How To Be A Lover Or A Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Remy Ma Shares Do’s And Don’ts On How To Be A Lover Or A Friend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Remy Ma hit Baltimore this week and in an interview with Porkchop, detailed her experiences maintaining friendships and romantic relationships, giving insight on the do’s and don’ts to both. Joined by her local homie Phendi, she also dished on what keeps the spark going in her marriage to Papoose.

Press play up top! And scroll down for pictures from her 92Q takeover!

