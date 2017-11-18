Feature Story
Oprah Shines In The New Poster From Disney’s A Wrinkle In Time

Written By: Nia Noelle

A wrinkle in time

Source: Disney / Disney


Here’s the latest poster from Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” and be sure to tune in to the “American Music Awards” this Sunday, 8/7c on ABC to see the brand new trailer. Directed by visionary Ava DuVernay, Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” is an epic adventure based on Madeleine L’Engle’s timeless classic which takes audiences across dimensions of time and space, examining the nature of darkness versus light and, ultimately, the triumph of love.

“A Wrinkle in Time” opens nationwide on March 9, 2018.

Photos