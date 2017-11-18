Dave Chappelle Takes On Eleven In The Trailer For His Next Netflix Special

wants to make sure you have a rocking New Year’s Eve as the comic will be releasing his new special on Netflix. Dave Chappelle: Equanimity will drop on New Year’s Eve – December 31, 2017.

This is Chappelle’s third comedy special coming exclusively to Netflix in 2017. “The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits” debuted earlier this year. Netflix dropped a funny teaser trailer that’s mashed up with Stranger Things, check it out below.

Dave Chappelle. The new stand-up special. New Year’s Eve. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eLosxwoGiZ — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) November 17, 2017

