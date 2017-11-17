News
From Bobsledding To Hockey: 5 Black Athletes Owning Winter Sports

Talent who knows how to weather the cold.

This week, three women from Nigeria made history by becoming the first-ever African bobsledding team to qualify for the Olympics. Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, and Akuoma Omeoga will head to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in February of next year.

In light of all the #BlackGirlMagic, we figured we’d celebrate all the melanin in winter sports, so future athletes might consider weathering the cold. Swipe through to find out who’s killing the game.

 

