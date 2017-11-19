So Beautiful
HAUTE or NAUGHT: Lil’ Kim Is A High-End Logo Queen For The ‘Wake Me Up’ Video

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Lil’ Kim is undoubtedly a fashion icon, influencing many of today’s rap stars including Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, and more. Her manicure in the ‘Get Money’ video has even found a space in a Museum of Modern Art exhibition. The Queen Bee is making another fashion statement with her latest look while on set for the Wake Me Up video with Remy Ma. She posted a behind the scenes photo to Instagram, wearing a mashup of Aquazurra, Gucci, Versace, and fur…oh my!

Lil’ Kim is wearing what looks like a lace, mesh all-over bodysuit and paired the look with $2,500.00 Aquazurra Dorado 105 boots, a red and yellow fur vest, $775.00 Versace logo leather opera, and a $1,200.00 pearl Gucci double G belt to hold it all together.

She wore blonde waves and a statement red lip. You can get a similar red lip from Too Faced. Their $21.00 Melted Matte in Lady Balls is the signature, old Hollywood red you need.

Beauties, are you feeling Lil’ Kim’s video look? Vote below whether it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT:

Photos