Les Brown On How Rickey Smiley’s Book Can Help You Reach Your Victory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Legendary motivational speaker and former TV personality Les Brown came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” and he shared why Rickey Smiley‘s new book, “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life,” is powerful. He talked about how the book provides life lessons that act as tools we can use in our labor toward the success we desire. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: The Legendary Les Brown Bestows A Name Of Honor On Headkrack [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Les Brown On How Your Ability To Tell Stories Relates To Making Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant On Why You Have To Run For Your Life After Telling The Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: