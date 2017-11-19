Evelyn Braxton On Her Ongoing Fight To Stop Vince Herbert’s Abuse Of Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Vince Herbert and Tamar Braxton have reportedly been going through a rocky divorce, after a bit less than a decade of marriage. Shortly after that announcement, mama Evelyn Braxton told press that Vince has been abusive, and that she was worried for the safety of her daughter. She sat down with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and opened up about all of that “fighting, cursing, and name calling,” she has been witnessed to, with the baby right there through it all. She says that Vince’s anger scares her to the point where she is worried that one day he will hit or push Tamar to the point of killing her. When asked how long it’s been going on, Evelyn says “a long time.” She says when her daughters have pointed it out, Tamar denies it. But, she says, the bruises are evident, and the hospital visits for “bloodclots” aren’t a coincidence.

Evelyn shares her belief that Tamar is in denial, as victims of abuse- especially domestic violence -often are. Evelyn explains how love can make women blind in these kinds of situations, and why the couple’s alleged financial troubles should have nothing to do with Vince putting his hands on her. She also reveals that although there is currently no big rift in her relationship with her daughter, Tamar will be upset with her for talking. But if speaking out keeps Tamar alive and safe from abuse, she says she can handle her being upset with her.

She also explains why she believes it is beyond the family’s ability to rehabilitate Vince. “We have embraced him, we have loved him,” Evelyn says, recalling the times when the whole family has rallied around him and supported him. Evelyn even reveals that she has confronted him directly, but all he does is blame it on Tamar’s mouth. But the way Tamar talks is no excuse, Evelyn explains, and the fact that they are constantly involved with each other- in work and play -only adds stress to the situation. “There’s more that I could say, but I won’t,” she says. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of the heartbreaking story in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

