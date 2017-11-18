Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot In New Orleans

Photo by

Entertainment
Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Tie The Knot In New Orleans

Written By: Nia Noelle

We knew it was coming soon and reports are circling that tennis champ Serena Williams and fiance Alexis Ohanian finally said: “I do!”

Her sister Venus Williams and some of her biggest friends like LaLa Anthony, Beyonce, Ciara and more were spotted in New Orleans walking into a reception.

 

Sources tell Entertainment Tonight that the guest were all asked to dress according to the theme, which no one has yet to confirm what the theme is. However, there are many photos circling the internet on what looks like to be a classic NOLA celebration style reception.

 

 

Sounds like the fun has only started. We will keep you updated once more details emerge.

Source: Entertainment Tonight, Instagram

