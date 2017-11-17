Remy Ma Runs Down Upcoming Album, Talks Law And Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
https://www.facebook.com/92QJamsBaltimore/videos/1888942791121055
The world is Remy Ma‘s!
Having recently released a joint album with longtime friend Fat Joe, taping Love & Hiphop New York and dropping her new “Wake Me Up” single and video featuring Lil Kim, Remy is also gearing up to release her highly anticipated album Seven Winters & Six Summers.
The New York rapper stopped in Baltimore to takeover Kels In The Afternoon where she was joined by Kelson and a few 92Q listeners who won our #RemyInTheAfternoon contest.
Press play up top to watch the convo about everything from her new music and working with her husband Papoose, to what parol looks like in real life and how’s she adjusting to her new pescetarian diet.
Remy Ma Meet & Greet In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
