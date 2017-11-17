Music
Remy Ma Runs Down Upcoming Album, Talks Law And Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
https://www.facebook.com/92QJamsBaltimore/videos/1888942791121055

 

The world is Remy Ma‘s!

Having recently released a joint album with longtime friend Fat Joe, taping Love & Hiphop New York and dropping her new “Wake Me Up” single and video featuring Lil Kim, Remy is also gearing up to release her highly anticipated album Seven Winters & Six Summers.

SEE ALSO: Remy Ma Feat. Lil Kim ‘Wake Me Up’ [VIDEO]

The New York rapper stopped in Baltimore to takeover Kels In The Afternoon where she was joined by Kelson and a few 92Q listeners who won our #RemyInTheAfternoon contest.

SEE ALSO: Remy Ma Lands Multi-Million Dollar Label Deal

Press play up top to watch the convo about everything from her new music and working with her husband Papoose, to what parol looks like in real life and how’s she adjusting to her new pescetarian diet.

Remy Ma at 92Q

Remy Ma Meet & Greet In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

41 photos Launch gallery

Remy Ma Meet & Greet In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remy Ma Meet & Greet In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Remy Ma Meet & Greet In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

Photos